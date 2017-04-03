Marines punished following Facebook revenge porn scandal

Shocking video shows Colorado police officers body slamming a sorority girl, 22, outside a bar after she 'assaulted' one of the officers Beloved Equinox manager and personal trainer die hours after they were shot in the gym by a disgruntled ex-staff member who was fired weeks earlier for 'workplace violence' U.S. carrier strike group ordered to the Korean peninsula amid rising tensions over Kim Jong Un's nuclear ambitions Masters 2017 leaderboard, LIVE GOLF day four: Brit Justin Rose battles with Sergio Garcia for glory at Augusta as tournament enters thrilling final day Just what were those devices on the table in Trump's improvised Mar-a-Lago war room? Security experts analyze the high-tech boxes Obama branded America a 'racist society' in unpublished manuscript, claims biographer who says the revelation from ex-President's law school days could have scuppered his 2008 presidential bid ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.