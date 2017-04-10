Lydia Hall holds two-shot lead after ...

Lydia Hall holds two-shot lead after second round in Morocco

18 hrs ago Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

Lydia Hall's blemish-free 68 in Morocco on Friday earned her a two-shot lead after the second round of the Lalla Meryem Cup. Wales' Hall was one off the pace following an up-and-down 69 in her opening round which actually featured six birdies, and the 29-year-old cut out the bogeys the next day and picked up shots on four holes.

