Lydia Hall holds two-shot lead after second round in Morocco
Lydia Hall's blemish-free 68 in Morocco on Friday earned her a two-shot lead after the second round of the Lalla Meryem Cup. Wales' Hall was one off the pace following an up-and-down 69 in her opening round which actually featured six birdies, and the 29-year-old cut out the bogeys the next day and picked up shots on four holes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar '17
|Doyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC