Luke Donald claims a share of RBC Heritage halfway lead at Harbour Town
Luke Donald continued his impressive form over the Harbour Town Golf Links as a second round 67 gave him a share of the halfway lead at the RBC Heritage. The Englishman has recorded six top-threes in his last eight appearances at the venue and has a chance to top that run with victory this week after joining Canada's Graham DeLaet on 10 under par.
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar '17
|Doyle
|1
