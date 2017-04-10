LPGA still facing questions over Thompson penalty
" The Lotte Championship is set to begin Wednesday, 10 days and 2,500 miles from the stunning end of the ANA Inspiration, won by So Yeon Ryu in a sudden-death playoff with Lexi Thompson at the LPGA's first major of the year. Enough time and space, apparently, for some LPGA players to move on from any outrage over the four-stroke penalty given to Thompson coming off the 12th green on the final day.
