LPGA leader hit with four-shot penalty after viewer email

15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Lexi Thompson received a four-stroke penalty with six holes to play in the final round of the ANA Inspiration today for making an incorrect ball placement one day earlier. The extraordinary delayed penalty knocked Thompson out of the lead at the LPGA Tour's first major of the year.

