Lexi Thompson shot a 2-under 69 in her first LPGA Tour round since penalty strokes cost her a likely victory in the first major tournament of the year Lexi Thompson shoots 69 in first round since rules violation Lexi Thompson shot a 2-under 69 in her first LPGA Tour round since penalty strokes cost her a likely victory in the first major tournament of the year Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qcdc7f Inbee Park of South Korea stretches before her tee shot on the 10th hole during the LPGA Texas Shootout golf tournament in Irving, Texas, Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.