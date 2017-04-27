Lexi Thompson shoots 69 in first round since rules violation
Lexi Thompson shot a 2-under 69 in her first LPGA Tour round since penalty strokes cost her a likely victory in the first major tournament of the year Lexi Thompson shoots 69 in first round since rules violation Lexi Thompson shot a 2-under 69 in her first LPGA Tour round since penalty strokes cost her a likely victory in the first major tournament of the year Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qcdc7f Inbee Park of South Korea stretches before her tee shot on the 10th hole during the LPGA Texas Shootout golf tournament in Irving, Texas, Thursday, April 27, 2017.
