KU golfer Chase Hanna wins Big 12 Championship
With a storybook ending to his final Big 12 Championship, senior Chase Hanna finished at the top of the individual leaderboard, leading Kansas men's golf to a third-place finish, the highest by the Jayhawks since 2000. "It was a struggle out there," head coach Jamie Bermel said.
