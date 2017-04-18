Knutzon maintains 2-stroke lead at Panasonic Open

" Jason Knutzon of the United States fired a 2-under-par 69 to maintain a two-stroke lead after the second round of the Panasonic Open on Friday. Knutzon offset two bogeys with four birdies at Chiba Country Club to finish at 9-under 133, two strokes ahead of a group of four golfers that included Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines and Hur In-hoi of South Korea.

