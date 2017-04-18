Kevin Chappell on course for first PGA Tour victory in Texas

America's Kevin Chappell finally got to grips with the windy conditions at the Valero Texas Open to claim the outright lead on day three as he chases his first PGA Tour victory. The 30-year-old, who has six runners-up finishes to his name, was just one shot off the lead after Friday but an outward 38 appeared to have left him struggling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.