Kerr compiling an impressive career, 1 trophy at a time

Cristie Kerr always talked bigger than her game, and she might last long enough on the LPGA Tour to back it up. Nearly five months after knee surgery, and a recovery that took twice as long as expected, Kerr won the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii last week in a manner that surprised everyone but her.

