Kaiyuree lands prestigious junior golf title.

16 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

GALE force winds were no match for the petite Kaiyuree Moodley, above, as she romped to a come-from-behind victory at the Nomads SA Girls Rose Bowl Championship in Durban recently. The Gauteng junior has been in good form this year, and after third-place finishes in the Western Province Women's Amateur Cham pionship and the Curro SA Juniors International, she was confident of putting together a telling performance at the Royal Durban Golf Club.

