Jutanugarn, Kim share lead in suspended 2nd round in Hawaii
Ariya Jutanugarn and In-Kyung Kim each birdied their final hole Thursday to share the lead during the suspended second round of the LPGA Lotte Championship. Jutanugarn had a bogey-free 6-under 66, and Kim shot 64 to reach 9-under 135 at Ko Olina Golf Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar '17
|Doyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC