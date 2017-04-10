Jutanugarn, Kim share lead in suspend...

Jutanugarn, Kim share lead in suspended 2nd round in Hawaii

13 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Ariya Jutanugarn and In-Kyung Kim each birdied their final hole Thursday to share the lead during the suspended second round of the LPGA Lotte Championship. Jutanugarn had a bogey-free 6-under 66, and Kim shot 64 to reach 9-under 135 at Ko Olina Golf Club.

