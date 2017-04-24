Justin Rose takes the positives from ...

Justin Rose takes the positives from Augusta into Zurich Classic

Justin Rose will look to put his Masters heartache behind him by claiming a second victory in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, although this time with the assistance of Ryder Cup team-mate Henrik Stenson. Rose's last PGA Tour win came at TPC Louisiana in 2015, when the Olympic champion carded a closing 66 to finish a shot ahead of American Cameron Tringale.

