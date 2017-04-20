Justin Bieber spotted at Guanabanas in Jupiter with golfer Rickie Fowler
Several viewers reached out with their Justin Bieber sightings on Wednesday. It seems the singer was hanging out with professional golfer Rickie Fowler at some of Jupiter's hottest spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC