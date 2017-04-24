Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith extend ...

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith extend lead at Zurich Classic

10 hrs ago

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith remained on track to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after extending their lead on day three at TPC Louisiana. The duo, having started the weekend with a one-shot lead, will now go into the final day four shots clear of the chasing pack after recording a four-under-par 68 in Saturday's foursomes.

