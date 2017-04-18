Jimmy Stanger Wins ACC Golf Championship

Jimmy Stanger Wins ACC Golf Championship

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Clinton, S.C. Virginia senior Jimmy Stanger won the ACC men's golf individual championship in dramatic fashion Saturday at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club in Clinton, S.C. Stanger made a six-foot birdie putt on his final hole in regulation to join a four-player playoff for the individual crown and then birdied the first playoff hole to claim the title. "It's a dream come true for sure," Stanger said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr 20 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr 11 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr 6 winklerlg 23
golf club membership Apr 4 rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Apr 3 jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Apr 3 Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar '17 jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC