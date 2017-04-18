Jimmy Stanger Wins ACC Golf Championship
Clinton, S.C. Virginia senior Jimmy Stanger won the ACC men's golf individual championship in dramatic fashion Saturday at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club in Clinton, S.C. Stanger made a six-foot birdie putt on his final hole in regulation to join a four-player playoff for the individual crown and then birdied the first playoff hole to claim the title. "It's a dream come true for sure," Stanger said.
