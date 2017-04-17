Jason Dufner Upsets Golf Fans After Dropping Putter on Green
Jason Dufner entered the final round of the RBC Heritage with the lead, but after going par-birdie-bogey-par-bogey, things kind of fell apart for the four-time PGA Tour winner and 2013 PGA Champion. After tapping in for bogey on the par-5 fifth hole, Dufner dropped his putter on the green, forcing his caddie Kevin Baile to walk over and pick the club up.
