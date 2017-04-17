Jason Dufner Upsets Golf Fans After D...

Jason Dufner Upsets Golf Fans After Dropping Putter on Green

Jason Dufner entered the final round of the RBC Heritage with the lead, but after going par-birdie-bogey-par-bogey, things kind of fell apart for the four-time PGA Tour winner and 2013 PGA Champion. After tapping in for bogey on the par-5 fifth hole, Dufner dropped his putter on the green, forcing his caddie Kevin Baile to walk over and pick the club up.

