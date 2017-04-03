Jason Day in - much better place' after mother undergoes surgery in cancer battle
Former world number one Jason Day said he is in "a much better place" after his mother underwent surgery in her battle against lung cancer. Day broke down in tears after withdrawing from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play a fortnight ago, the defending champion having played just six holes of his opening match against Pat Perez.
