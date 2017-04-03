Jack Nicklaus claims honorary starter...

Jack Nicklaus claims honorary starter bragging rights with Rory McIlroy's help

Jack Nicklaus was able to claim bragging rights for the first time in three years - with a little help from Rory McIlroy - after joining Gary Player in getting the 81st Masters under way on Thursday. Player and Nicklaus continued their role as honorary starters by each hitting a tee shot on the opening hole, with 77-year-old Nicklaus producing the longest drive by five yards from 81-year-old Player.

