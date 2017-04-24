Ian Poulter retains PGA Tour card

Ian Poulter has retained his PGA Tour card after fellow professional Brian Gay alerted officials to a discrepancy in the points structure used for players competing on major medical extensions. After playing just 13 tournaments last year due to a foot injury, Poulter had 10 events this season to earn 218 FedEx Cup points or USD 347,634 to remain fully exempt.

