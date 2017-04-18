Golf - Wiesberger holds his nerve on day three in China
Austrian Bernd Wiesberger held his nerve to card a three-under-par 69 in the third round of the Shenzhen International on Saturday and will take a three-shot lead into the final day's play at the Genzon Golf Club. Bernd Wiesberger of Austria hits to the second green flag in second round play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2017.
