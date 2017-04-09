Golf Sergio Garcia wins the Masters, ends drought at the majors
Sergio Garcia finally showed he has what it takes to win a major, and he has a green jacket to prove it. Needing his best golf on just about every shot in the final hour at the Masters, Garcia overcame a two-shot deficit with six holes to play and beat Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff Sunday for his first major after nearly two decades of heartache.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar '17
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb '17
|Dave
|3
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC