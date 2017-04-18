GOLF: Rain halts Howell's progress

DAVID Howell's bid to make his first cut of the 2017 European Tour season has been halted by the elements at the Shenzhen International. The Swindon ace recorded a two-under-par opening round at the Genzon Golf Club on Thursday and was making steady progress on his second round this morning before heavy rain and lightning saw play abandoned for the day with Howell only completing seven holes.

