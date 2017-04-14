Golf - Johnson to make PGA Tour return at Wells Fargo in May
Dustin Johnson will make his first start since withdrawing from last week's U.S. Masters when he competes in the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club in North Carolina from May 4-7, the tournament's director said on Thursday. "We certainly are excited that Dustin will be joining us in Wilmington in a few weeks," Wells Fargo Championship Executive Director Kym Hougham said in a statement.
