Golf Capsules
Kevin Chappell made an 8-foot putt on the final hole to win the Valero Texas Open by one stroke on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory in his 180th career start. Chappell closed with a 4-under 68 at the TPC San Antonio to finish at 12-under 276 for the tournament, one shot better than Brooks Koepka.
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
