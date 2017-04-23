Golf Capsules

Kevin Chappell made an 8-foot putt on the final hole to win the Valero Texas Open by one stroke on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory in his 180th career start. Chappell closed with a 4-under 68 at the TPC San Antonio to finish at 12-under 276 for the tournament, one shot better than Brooks Koepka.

