Golf biopic 'Tommy's Honour' deserves polite applause

The sports biopic "Tommy's Honour" tells the story of 19th-century Scottish golfer Tom Morris Jr. It's a mildly stirring and quietly tragic tale, capably told by director Jason Connery , based on sports writer Kevin Cook's award-winning 2007 book. With Peter Mullan playing Tommy's stodgy dad, Jack Lowden as the brash, ambitious Tommy Jr. and Sam Neill as the snooty head of the St. Andrews golf club, where Tom Sr. was head greenskeeper and caddie, the film will hold an inherent appeal for hardcore golf-history buffs.

