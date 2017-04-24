Golf and the great outdoors
FORE! That's the sound of the near future, as excited golfers watch their ball land near a hole at Forest Lakes Golf Club, the soon-to-be completed course at Forest Lakes. The course will put Nova Scotia on the map as a golfer's dream destination, the same way Cabot Links has peaked the world's interest in Cape Breton.
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
