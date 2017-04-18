Golf 26 mins ago 11:10 a.m.Legends of Golf: Fans from all over the country revel in chance toa
The first round of the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge was rained out on Friday. Mother Nature dumped 3.8 inches of rain, washing out play for the weekend at the Buffalo Ridge course at Big Cedar Lodge, sliding tournament action exclusively to its Top of the Rock course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC