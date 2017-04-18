Golf 26 mins ago 11:10 a.m.Legends of...

Golf 26 mins ago 11:10 a.m.Legends of Golf: Fans from all over the country revel in chance toa

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

The first round of the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge was rained out on Friday. Mother Nature dumped 3.8 inches of rain, washing out play for the weekend at the Buffalo Ridge course at Big Cedar Lodge, sliding tournament action exclusively to its Top of the Rock course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr 20 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr 11 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr 6 winklerlg 23
golf club membership Apr 4 rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Apr 3 jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Apr 3 Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar '17 jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,521,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC