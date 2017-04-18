Funk, Sluman take Legends lead at 10-under par

Fred Funk and Jeff Sluman teamed to shoot a course-record 10-under par on Saturday to take the opening-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Funk and Sluman, who won the tournament in 2014, birdied five of their first six holes on the par-3 Top of the Rock course while playing modified alternate shot and closed with five more birdies on the back nine in a four-ball format.

