Fowler joins 4-way tie at the top in Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga.>> Rickie Fowler only wanted to make sure the wind didn't blow him away over two tough rounds at the Masters. More than just survive today, he posted a 5-under 67 that gave him a share of the lead for the first time in a major.
