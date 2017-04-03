Fleetwood returns to Masters, this time as a player
Three years ago, Fleetwood came to the Masters as a spectator because he figured he would be in the field at Augusta National and it wouldn't hurt to take in the entire experience of Masters week. It just didn't work out that way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|18 hr
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|20 hr
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb '17
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC