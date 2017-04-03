Fitness boost for Johnson as tough co...

Fitness boost for Johnson as tough conditions trouble early starters

Dustin Johnson's prospects of competing in the 81st Masters received a boost as the early starters battled tough conditions. Johnson suffered a back injury in a "serious fall" in his rented accommodation on Wednesday afternoon after the cancellation of the traditional par-three contest due to bad weather.

