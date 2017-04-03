Family on the edge of the US Masters golf course turns down millions for their house
Augusta spent US$40 million to buy neighbouring homes, offering the residents price tags that were simply too enticing to turn down. Over the past 15 years, Augusta National Golf Club has bought up much of the land that borders its exclusive grounds.
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Thu
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar '17
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb '17
|Dave
|3
