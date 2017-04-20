Edoardo Molinari eyeing second Europe...

Edoardo Molinari eyeing second European Tour title of the week in Shenzhen

Edoardo Molinari will go in search of his second European Tour title in seven days in Shenzhen, having previously waited seven years for a victory. The Italian broke his duck stretching back to 2010 by beating Ireland's Paul Dunne in a play-off for the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco last week.

