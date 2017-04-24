Dylan Frittelli takes control of Volvo China Open as Pablo Larrazabal falls back
South Africa's Dylan Frittelli will take a three-shot lead into the final day of the Volvo China Open after a second flawless round in succession in Beijing. Frittelli followed a 63 on Friday with an equally impressive 64 in Saturday's third round to reach 19 under par at Topwin Golf and Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC