Dustin Johnson out of Masters, Charley Hoffman soaring

14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

In a raging wind that left most players celebrating anything around par, Hoffman ran off seven birdies over his last 11 holes Thursday for a 7-under 65 that gave him a four-shot lead over Masters newcomer William McGirt. So tough was Augusta National in gusts that approached 40 mph that Hoffman and McGirt were the only players who broke 70. Hoffman didn't have reason to believe he would be one of them after a pair of three-putt bogeys early in the round.

