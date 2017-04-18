Devil golf remains unbeaten, league title looms
For all the perfection that the Davis High boys golf team has attained this year, one aspect of its numerous victories has been far from perfect: the weather and, therefore, the corresponding course conditions. And with the Devils this close to capturing a second consecutive Delta League title, Wednesday's dual match against Pleasant Grove threw another curve ball at DHS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC