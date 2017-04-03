Defending champ Willett leads parade exiting Masters early
The Englishman made a snowman at the first hole, never quite recovered from that quadruple bogey en route to a 78 on Friday and wound up leading a cast of dozens headed for the exits at Augusta National after failing to make the cut. At least Willett will be back on Sunday to put the green jacket on the new champion.
