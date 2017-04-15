Could Tiger Woods be back for the U.S. Open? Friend says it's 'very much in play.'
Tiger Woods sat out the Masters this year, aborting his comeback from the back problems that have dogged him for years now. But now comes word from one of Woods' good friends and unofficial spokesmen that he could be back for the next major in June.
