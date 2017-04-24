Chris Wood hoping for a successful week at the Volvo China Open
England's Chris Wood hopes to rediscover his scoring touch in this week's Volvo China Open as he prepares to defend the biggest title of his career to date. Wood has not recorded a top-10 finish since a tie for sixth in the Lyoness Open in June last year, which came two weeks after his third European Tour victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
