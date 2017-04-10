Childs steps down as womena s golf coach

Clarissa Childs has stepped down as the head women's golf coach at Newberry College after more than five years to become the executive director of the Women's South Carolina Golf Association. "I've cherished my time at Newberry College," said Childs.

