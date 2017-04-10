Bud Cauley takes RBC Heritage lead
Bud Cauley took advantage of pristine, windless conditions at Harbour Town Golf Links with birdies on four of final five holes for an 8-under 63 and a two-shot lead Thursday after the opening round of the RBC Heritage. Cauley hadn't made many waves at Harbour Town his first three visits with two missed cuts and only one round in the 60s.
