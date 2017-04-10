Bud Cauley takes RBC Heritage lead with strong finish

Graeme McDowell blasts from the greenside bunker on the 7th hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Luke Donald hits out of the pine straw along No. 9 fairway during the first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.