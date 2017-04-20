Bubba Watson takes first-round lead a...

Bubba Watson takes first-round lead at Shenzhen International

Bubba Watson topped the leaderboard at the Shenzhen International after an opening round curtailed first by the threat of lightning before darkness saw play suspended for the day. Two-time Masters winner Watson, making his fourth appearance at the tournament, recovered from an early bogey to post a six-under 66 - his lowest round of the year to date.

