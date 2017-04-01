Boys golf preview: Five players to watch

Boys golf preview: Five players to watch

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: VarsityKansas.com

Pick a sport in which a young newcomer immediately excels and inevitably that athlete's naivety will be spotlighted as a strength in dealing with challenges. So it was two years ago for Andover golfer Zach Sokolosky, when he began his high school career with a 1-under-par 71 and a second-place finish in the Trojans' home tournament at Crestview Country Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at VarsityKansas.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar 7 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar 6 Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb '17 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb '17 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb '17 AdmitsPhartzz 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan '17 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan '17 PUSMMA 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,983,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC