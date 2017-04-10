Bob Tway leads Mitsubishi Electric Cl...

Bob Tway leads Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Bob Tway bogeyed two of the last three holes for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Tway birdied the par-5 sixth - his 15th - to reach 9 under, then dropped shots on the par-4 seventh and ninth at TPC Sugarloaf.

