Bob Tway leads Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Bob Tway bogeyed two of the last three holes for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Tway birdied the par-5 sixth - his 15th - to reach 9 under, then dropped shots on the par-4 seventh and ninth at TPC Sugarloaf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.