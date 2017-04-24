Blixt, Smith surge ahead in second round of Zurich Classic
Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith posted a 10-under 62 in Friday's four-ball format to move into the lead at the Zurich Classic, which is in its first year of a new team format. Blixt and Smith have a two-day total of 15-under 129 to lead by one over Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay.
