Austin Peay State University Women's Golf in Fifth at OVC Championships
Posting a program-best score in Ohio Valley Conference play, Austin Peay State University enjoyed a spectacular opening round at the 2017 OVC Women's Golf Championships at Hampton Cove Golf Course. Austin Peay Women's Golf has programs best score at the 2017 OVC Women's Golf Championships at Hampton Cove Golf Course.
