Another major rules debate reminds us...

Another major rules debate reminds us how golf isn't fair

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

So shocking was the final hour of the LPGA Tour's first major, when Thompson was given a four-shot penalty for a day-old placement error, that it remained a popular topic over the first two days of the Masters. Phil Mickelson commented that a number of PGA Tour players are "loose" with the way they mark their golf balls on the green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
golf club membership 20 hr rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Mon jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Mon Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar 7 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar 6 Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb '17 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb '17 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC