Alligator presents hazard with sharp teeth to Ryder Cup golfer Ian Poulter

In the third round of the 2017 RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter's tee shot lands in the water resulting in taking a drop but a local alligator got close to the action on the par-4 10th hole, ultimately resulting in a double bogey. Swashbuckling English Ryder Cup golfer Ian Poulter was faced with a dangerous 10-footer In the third round of the 2017 RBC Heritage - not a downhill putt, but an over-interested alligator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.