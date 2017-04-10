Alligator presents hazard with sharp ...

Alligator presents hazard with sharp teeth to Ryder Cup golfer Ian Poulter

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

In the third round of the 2017 RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter's tee shot lands in the water resulting in taking a drop but a local alligator got close to the action on the par-4 10th hole, ultimately resulting in a double bogey. Swashbuckling English Ryder Cup golfer Ian Poulter was faced with a dangerous 10-footer In the third round of the 2017 RBC Heritage - not a downhill putt, but an over-interested alligator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr 11 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr 6 winklerlg 23
golf club membership Apr 4 rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Apr 3 jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Apr 3 Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar '17 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar '17 Doyle 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC